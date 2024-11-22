Changes In Israeli Law Facilitate Export Production

Israel's Minister of Health, Ephraim Sneh, met recently with heads of the the country's medical industry within the framework of cooperation between the Ministry and the Israel Export Institute.

Dr Sneh declared to those present his policy, which encourages the Israeli medical industry locally and abroad, and as a first step towards achieving this goal he has initiated a change in the law which has already been implemented and which enables the industry to manufacture medical equipment for export only, thus opening new markets and opportunities to the local medical industry.

The Minister described the possibilities of cooperation with other countries which expanded during the last year due to the Ministry's initiative with nations such as Slovakia, Ukraine, Hungary, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Egypt (interested in cooperation in the area of pharmaceuticals), Morocco (interested in acquiring diagnostics and imaging systems), Azerbaijan (interested in cooperation on the production of drugs and artificial limbs), Eritrea, Turkmenistan and others.