Changes In World Pharma Distribution

Around the world, the traditional boundaries of the pharmaceutical distribution system are breaking down, with a new supply chain evolving against a background of increasing government cost-cutting, and new strategies being adopted by all players in the market, says a new report from IMS company Pharma Strategy group. The main drivers of these changes are government health care reforms and international legislation.
Looking at the European Union, Scandinavian, North American and Japanese markets, the study says drugmakers are taking steps to increase their control of the supply chain, to cut distribution costs. The strategies being used to do this include the move in the USA to form alliances with pharmaceutical benefit management companies, while European manufacturers are acquiring wholesalers, setting up single-company agency agreements, and forming manufacturer groups.
Wholesalers, for their part, are seeking to increase market share through overseas consolidation; the most notable example so far is Gehe of Germany's acquisition of wholesaler OCP, which accounts for around 42% of the French market. Larger wholesalers are becoming more involved in retailing, manufacturing and the distribution of generics, while smaller firms are focusing more on niche markets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze