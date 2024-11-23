Changing The Environment For OTC Products

To realize its full potential in the European drugs market, theover-the-counter sector must change the attitudes and behavior of all involved, John Ball, regional vice president at Warner-Lambert, told The Economist Conferences' annual pharmaceuticals conference in London (see also page 3).

We must get: - consumers to take a different perspective on OTCs; - doctors to let go on minor health matters; - pharmacists to become more pro-active in selling the concept of OTCs to consumers; - politicians to realize OTCs' economic benefits at a time of spiralling health care costs; - and regulators to take a more pragmatic view on increasing dramatically the level of indications and ingredients that can be switched to OTC, he said.

The industry also must recognize collectively that its message to consumers has to be consistent, he said. If confused by conflicting messages, they will stay with what they know and not change their behavior. And it is advice and information that is at the core of consumers being able to make up their minds on whether to manage minor illness through an ever-shrinking paternal welfare environment, or treat it based on informed knowledge through a well-established self-medication system.