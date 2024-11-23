Changing The Environment For OTC Products

To realize its full potential in the European drugs market, theover-the-counter sector must change the attitudes and behavior of all involved, John Ball, regional vice president at Warner-Lambert, told The Economist Conferences' annual pharmaceuticals conference in London (see also page 3).
We must get: - consumers to take a different perspective on OTCs; - doctors to let go on minor health matters; - pharmacists to become more pro-active in selling the concept of OTCs to consumers; - politicians to realize OTCs' economic benefits at a time of spiralling health care costs; - and regulators to take a more pragmatic view on increasing dramatically the level of indications and ingredients that can be switched to OTC, he said.
The industry also must recognize collectively that its message to consumers has to be consistent, he said. If confused by conflicting messages, they will stay with what they know and not change their behavior. And it is advice and information that is at the core of consumers being able to make up their minds on whether to manage minor illness through an ever-shrinking paternal welfare environment, or treat it based on informed knowledge through a well-established self-medication system.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze