CHDI and ENKAM agree HD R&D accord

The USA's CHDI, a not-for profit organization dedicated to the development of therapies for Huntington's disease, and Danish biotechnology company ENKAM Pharmaceuticals AS, say they will collaborate on the evaluation of two of the latter's compounds as potential Huntington's disease treatments.

Under the terms of the deal, CHDI will fund preclinical testing of the compounds, which target fibroblast-growth-factor receptor, while ENKAM will retain all commercialization and development rights. Financial terms of the accord were not provided.