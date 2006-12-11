CHDI and ENKAM agree HD R&D accord

The USA's CHDI, a not-for profit organization dedicated to the development of therapies for Huntington's disease, and Danish biotechnology company ENKAM Pharmaceuticals AS, say they will collaborate on the evaluation of two of the latter's compounds as potential Huntington's disease treatments.
Under the terms of the deal, CHDI will fund preclinical testing of the compounds, which target fibroblast-growth-factor receptor, while ENKAM will retain all commercialization and development rights. Financial terms of the accord were not provided.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze