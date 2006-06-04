Chelsea licenses droxipoda from DSP

US firm Chelsea Therapeutics says that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Japan's Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma, which entitles it to global development and commercialization rights to L-Threo DOPS (L-DOPS or droxidopa), outside Japan, Korea, China and Taiwan. The drug, which is a synthetic amino acid used in the treatment of neurogenic orthostatic hypotension, currently generates $50.0 million in annual revenue in Japan. The deal also allows Chelsea access to DSP's trial data, which the Charlotte-headquartered firm plans to submit to US and European Union regulatory authorities to expedite approval.
