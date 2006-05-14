Chelsea to acquire Droxidopa from Synergia

Charlotte, USA-based Chelsea Therapeutics says it has signed a letter of intent to acquire intellectual property rights relating to the synthetic amino acid L-Threo DOPS (L-DOPS or Droxidopa), which is owned by fellow US firm Synergia Pharma. Currently, the product is approved in Japan for the treatment of neurogenic orthostatic hypotension.

Chelsea added that it intends to seek Orphan Drug designation for Droxidopa from the Food and Drug Administration and European health agencies, for the treatment of NOH, on completion of the purchase.