Chemex And Block Disolve Agreement

- Chemex and Block Drug have mutually agreed to end their dermatological joint venture. Amlexanox, the JV's lead product candidate, will continue to be owned jointly under a new 50-50 cooperative agreement under which Chemex is responsible for the development and registration of the product while Block will make and market it. All other programs under development by the JV will now revert to Chemex, including CHX-100 for photoaging of the skin (Phase I/II), CHX-108 for psoriasis (Phase I) and EPC-K1 for atopic and seborrheic dermatitis (Phase I/II). One exception to this is the retinoic acid drug Penederm; Chemex will return rights to this product to Block.