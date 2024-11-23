ChemGenics, Wyeth Alliance

- ChemGenics Pharmaceuticals and Wyeth-Ayerst have entered into an alliance to discover and develop novel therapies for the treatment of bacterial infections. Using ChemGenics gene technologies, the venture aims to identify and prioritize the genes which encode potential molecular targets in bacterial pathogens. Once recognized, the novel drug targets will then be utilized in the development of new antibiotics. ChemGenics stands to receive up to $70 million in research and milestone payments and will also receive royalties on sales of any products arising from the collaboration.
