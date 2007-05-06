Cherries may help cut metabolic syndrome risk

Increasing intake of antioxidant-rich cherries may help lower the risk of metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular disease, according to new study data presented at the Experimental Biology annual meeting, held in Washington DC.

In the study, whole tart cherry powder was fed to two groups of rats as either 1% or 10% of their diet for 90 days. Other rats received diets with no cherry powder, but with an equal amount of carbohydrates and calories to those that received cherry powder. Results showed that the cherry-enriched diets significantly lowered total cholesterol levels, triglycerides, insulin and fasting glucose levels after 90 days. All of these measures are factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome.

The USA-based Michigan University study also showed the cherry-fed groups had lower levels of a plasma marker of oxidative damage and increased blood antioxidant capacity. Additionally, the cherry-enriched diets reduced the accumulation of triglycerides and cholesterol in the liver. The amount of cherries used is estimated to be up to one and a half cups of whole frozen cherries or a little more than half a cup of dried cherries.