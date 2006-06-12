CHH signs consultancy deal with MT Global

China Health Holding, a herbal supplement supplier, says that it has entered into a deal with USA-based business consultancy firm MT Global, which has seen the appointment of Eleazar Kauderer and Marco Fisicaro by the Chinese company, to assist in its development and growth.

Commenting on the deal, CHH's president, Juliana Lu, said: "this agreement gives us the trade, finance and Wall Street expertise we need to take advantage of our unique market position," adding that the group intends to bring significant product volume to the US markets.