Chi-Med taps London's AIM market with the intent to develop TCMs for global development

Hutchison China MediTech says that it intends to seek admission to the Alternative Investment Market of the London, UK, Stock Exchange, with the placing of new ordinary shares to raise gross proceeds of approximately L40.0 million ($69.5 million). Chi-Med, which was established in 2000, is expected to be valued at about L130.0-L140.0 million.
Chi-Med is the holding company for a pharmaceutical and health care group based primarily in China and focused on researching, developing, manufacturing and selling pharmaceuticals, health supplements and other consumer health and personal care products derived from traditional Chinese medicine and botanical ingredients.
Chi-Med's overall aim is to draw on the untapped wealth of knowledge and history of usage in the TCM industry to develop pharmaceutical and consumer products for the global market, aiming to sell its products also in the USA and Europe. In support of this, it has developed three complementary businesses.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze