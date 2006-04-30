Chiltern Int expands in Portugal

UK-headquartered contract research group Chiltern International says that it has increased its presence in Portugal as the country rises in prominence as a location for clinical trials.
To improve coordination of activities in the country, Chiltern International Portugal Lda has been established. The new set up provides a structure that will enable the firm to deal with international Portuguese work on a more national basis, it says.
Ricardo Diaz, who has become clinical operations manager for Portugal, commented: "we have extremely motivated personnel who are keen to promote the growth of our company in Portugal. The European Directive has been successfully implemented and this should help the clinical trial environment in the European Union."
