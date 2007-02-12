China Biopharma to expand product range

New Jersey, USA-based China Biopharma, which focuses on developing and distributing human vaccine products in China, says it plans to expand its product lines from human vaccines to intravenous therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Specifically, China Biopharma said that it intends to begin selling intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) on the international market in the second quarter of 2007.
The company explained that it would target the product as a therapy for a range of life-threatening autoimmune conditions, such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, which it estimates, is a potential multi-billion dollar market.
