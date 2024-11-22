China Curbs Drug Promotion Claims

China has issued new controls banning the promotion of drugs that claim to treat mental illness, drug addiction, tumors, AIDS and sexual dysfunction, and commercials for birth control drugs. Narcotics, vaccines, poisonous or radioactive drugs and birth control drugs may not be advertised.

Phrases such as "the best," "latest technology" or "without side effects" may not be used in any promotional material. Endorsements by research bodies, experts, doctors or patients are also forbidden, and advertisements may not refer to efficiency rates or awards. Images of children may not be used, and ads cannot describe symptoms of a disease in such a way as to suggest to non-sufferers that they have acquired it, nor imply that a disease will worsen if an advertised drug is not used.

All drug advertising must be submitted to the Health Ministry or provincial authorities for approval. A reassessment of drug advertisements in major national media outlets will start on June 1.