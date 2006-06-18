China faces HIV/AIDS bill of $40B by 2011

China's State Food and Drug Administration has been presented with data from the first clinical trial in the country for a potential vaccine against HIV/AIDS, according to the China Daily government newspaper. The research was carried at a regional disease control center in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang region, involving 50 healthy volunteers.

$40B HIV/AIDS cost to China

In related news, the Chinese government has issued a statement which estimates the economic cost of HIV/AIDS to the domestic economy at nearly $40.0 billion over the next five years, according to the Xinhua news agency. Zen Yi, the government's chief scientist at the sexually-transmitted disease and AIDS prevention department of the Ministry of Health, has called for an increase in research into antiretroviral vaccination, suggesting that it would cost $125.0 million.