China "must publish drug prices in advance"

The Chinese government must publicize the prices of medicines andmedical products, and related policies, five to seven days before they take effect, according to an announcement by the State Development Planning Commission, reported by Xinhua.

This development is aimed at improving the timeliness and transparency of the government's pricing policies and enhancing public supervision over drug prices, it says, adding that the Commission has designated a number of pharmaceutical, medical and business journals to carry these announcements, plus two web sites, www.cei.gov.cn and www.cpic.govc.con.

In a communication to local governments, the Commission warns that all manufacturers and hospitals must adhere rigidly to the official policies and prices released through the designated media, or be penalized by the price supervision authorities.