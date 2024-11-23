China Plans Original Pharma R&D

Over the next three years, China is to subsidize research into new drugsto treat brain diseases, tumors and a number of virulent diseases. State Pharmaceutical Administration official Wang Mingxue says at least 10 such drugs will be developed by 2000, with one or two marketed in developed countries. By achieving these goals, China will gradually divert the drug industry from imitation to innovation through setting up a practicable drugs R&D system, he says.
The SPA is encouraging Chinese scientists to work on potential patentable drugs to compete with foreign drugs. Five new drug safety evaluation centers and five clinical research centers are being created, in line with international standards. Mr Wang says China is capable of producing 1,350 varieties of bulk drugs, over 3,500 kinds of drug preparations and 4,000 forms of traditional Chinese medicines. About 50% of production has now been upgraded to developed countries' levels, and over 10% of prescription drugs meet Good Manufacturing Practice standards.
