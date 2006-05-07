China's Action Plan on IPR Protection 2006 promises comprehensive measures

The Chinese government has issued a major package of measures aimed at improving China's image as respecting the intellectual property rights of foreign businesses, as well as to enable the country to benefit from entrepre-neurial innovation. The measures are outlined in a report titled: China's Action Plan on IPR Protection 2006.

Although the proposals range across all industries, partic-ularly on fake goods and software piracy, a number of pharmaceutical industry-specific measures are included.

Cooperation between 11 govt departments