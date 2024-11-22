China's Antibiotic Market Valued At $109 Million Plus

Just over one million patients receive antibiotic, antiviral or antifungal therapy each year in hospitals in the three main regions of China (Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou). This represents 12 million days of treatment and a market value of $109 million - equivalent in size to the French antibiotic market, according to the findings of a new report from IMS Pharma Strategy Group.

A major difference from developed markets is the extent of antibiotic usage among Chinese patients - for example, 75% of internal medicine patients receive treatment of this type, as do 95% of pediatric patients. In addition, the length of therapy is considerably longer than in more developed markets; an average of nine days for surgical cases and 14 days for cases of infection. This compares with a mean duration of treatment of established infection of eight-12 days for the UK and France respectively, whilst prophylactic antibiotics are usually only given for four-five days in Europe, the study notes. Other significant findings are:

- 7% of infections in China developed during the hospital stay;