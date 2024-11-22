China's Antibiotic Market Valued At $109 Million Plus

Just over one million patients receive antibiotic, antiviral or antifungal therapy each year in hospitals in the three main regions of China (Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou). This represents 12 million days of treatment and a market value of $109 million - equivalent in size to the French antibiotic market, according to the findings of a new report from IMS Pharma Strategy Group.
A major difference from developed markets is the extent of antibiotic usage among Chinese patients - for example, 75% of internal medicine patients receive treatment of this type, as do 95% of pediatric patients. In addition, the length of therapy is considerably longer than in more developed markets; an average of nine days for surgical cases and 14 days for cases of infection. This compares with a mean duration of treatment of established infection of eight-12 days for the UK and France respectively, whilst prophylactic antibiotics are usually only given for four-five days in Europe, the study notes. Other significant findings are:
- 7% of infections in China developed during the hospital stay;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze