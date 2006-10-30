Friday 22 November 2024

China's SFDA revokes 15 GMP certificates

30 October 2006

China's State Food and Drug Administration has revoked Good Manufacturing Practice certificates from 15 drugmakers, ordering a further 13 to rectify production defects, following the unannounced inspection of 35 facilities in September, according to the state-owned Xinhua news agency. Seven other drug firms have had their applications for GMP status put on hold, pending further investigation.

Zhang Jixiang, a spokesman for the SFDA, told reporters that problems with the Xinfu antibiotic injection (clindamycin phosphate glucose), made by Anhui Huayuan Worldbest Biology Pharmacy Co, led to seven recorded deaths across China in July (Marketletter August 14).

Mr Zhang said: "companies should think very seriously about this catastrophe, run their businesses honestly and stick to the law." The SFDA has revoked Anhui's manufacturing license and dismissed the firm's senior management. The local provincial Food and Drug Bureau will destroy all recalled drugs, seize illegal company funds and impose a fine, in accordance with China's Drug Management Law, Mr Zhang added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze