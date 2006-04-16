China sets up new drug approval body to combat lack of transparency and fraud

In a move that was reported in the local press as "part of efforts to fight corruption and increase efficiency," the Chinese government has announced the formation of a new body to handle applications for drugs and medical devices.

The reorganization was reported first in the China Daily newspaper (which is owned by the government) in a frank report that acknowledged problems with the State Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this year, the Chinese authorities announced the arrest of Cao Wenzhuang, the SFDA's director of drug registration, along with five other senior colleagues (Marketletter February 27).

Arrests at SFDA annual conference