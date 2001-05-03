China, Shanghai to act on drug ads

China's General Administration of Industry and Commerce has orderedlocal governments nationwide to inspect advertisements for health care products and punish those responsible for misleading ads, notes the Xinhua news agency.
Producers of health care products in China commonly use phrases such as "extending youth" and "protecting from illness" when promoting their products, it says. Some advertisers have been found guilty of making unfounded claims for their products or distorting the opinions of leading expects about their products.
Moreover, the Shanghai Administration for Industry and Commerce has tightened its rules on advertising health care services, drugs and health foods, reports Chinese Medical News. Under new rules, prescription drug ads may appear in professional medical journals and newspapers only, while over-the-counter drug ads can appear in the mass media following approval. Drugs may not be advertised in the form of news releases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze