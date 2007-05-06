China Sky One gets R&D grant from govt

China Sky One Medical, a producer and distributor for external-Chinese medicine in China, has received a grant from the Heilongjiang government of $500,000 to perform monoclonal antibody R&D. China Sky One says it has been informed that it is the first company in the Heilongjiang province to receive such a government grant.
The company will work jointly with the China Nankai University to develop a monoclonal antibody that can be targeted to attach to a specific substance on cancer cells. The laboratory-produced monoclonal antibodies will be carefully engineered to target specific defects in cancer cells. The development of this monoclonal antibody drug may eventually lead to patents and the development of anti-tumor drugs.
MAb R&D is extensively supported by the Science Ministry of the People's Republic of China and its government currently encourages the cooperation between companies, universities, government agencies and institutions.
