China to control some Rx prices, despite WTO

While China is easing up on setting prices for many goods and servicesfrom August, ahead of its accession to the World Trade Organization, the government will retain control over the pricing of some pharmaceuticals.
Medicines are one of 13 strategic product categories, out of 141, where the government will retain control of pricing. Others include natural gas, electric power, transport and basic telecommunications services, says the Chinese State Development Planning Commission.
China also said that it would begin to make the pricing mechanism more transparent, reports Reuters, which noted that the government would make public the rules for holding public hearings on pricing policy decisions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze