CHINA TO SELL PHARMA PLANTS

The authorities in China's Sichuan Province have announced plans to sell off a number of state-owned pharmaceutical enterprises that either have high sales or are profitable and have great potential for development, reports the Beijing Review.

Foreigners will be able to purchase the enterprises outright, participate in joint investments or invest as shareholders. The enterprises will be sold in a number of ways, with the main stipulation being that the purchaser or investor must retain the existing workforce when an enterprise is purchased outright.

Further information about the proposal is expected to be released at the '94 Sichuan Investment Talks, to be held June 28-July 1 in the provincial capital of Chengdu.