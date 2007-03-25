Chinese drug firm fined for safety failures

Health regulators in China's Chongqing province has fined Southwest Synthetic Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, a local drug manufacturer, 150,000 renminbi ($19,350) and requested that the local authority close down the plant for safety failures which are blamed for four deaths from lung cancer among the firm's former employees within the past year.
The move came after the central government Ministry of Health ordered provincial agencies to inspect all production facilities for ketoprofen, an antiarthritic drug, as part of a concerted effort to improve drug safety (Marketletters passim). According to the Shanghai Daily newspaper, Southwest Synthetic ignored health bureau supervisors' suggestions and failed to warn its employees of health and safety risks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze