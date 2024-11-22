Chinese Factories Looking For JVs

The Shijiazhuang No 2 Pharmaceutical Factory in China's Hebei Province is looking to form a joint venture with a foreign partner to produce 800 tons per year of antibiotics, according to China Foreign Trade. The project will involve a joint investment of $53 million.

Also in Hebei Province, the Tangshan Hongxing Pharmaceutical Factory is looking for a foreign partner for a joint-venture project for the production of medicinal ointments. This will involve a total investment of $520,000 including $300,000 in foreign investment.

The province's Tangshan Jidong and Tangshan Kangfu Pharmaceutical Factories have also announced joint-venture projects, mainly for the production of plasters, medical fabrics and related products. These projects involve investments of up to $1.8 million each.