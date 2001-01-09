Chinese govt views medical e-commerce

Representatives of the two major Chinese central government departmentsinvolved in administrating pharmaceutical business have expressed sharp disagreement at a government-organized forum held to discuss the way forward in dealing with the rapid development of medical e-commerce in China, according to a report in Chinese Medical News.

At the meeting, it was noted the development of medical e-commerce is a non-reversible trend, and representatives of the Ministry of Information Industry called on the authorities to develop, as a matter of urgency, regulations to respond to this fast growth, in order to prevent the sale of counterfeit medicines through the Internet, notes the report.

In addition, speakers from the State Drug Administration told the forum that, given the special nature of medicine, it is necessary for the development of e-commerce in the sector to proceed in strict conformity with the current legal framework.