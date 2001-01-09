Chinese govt views medical e-commerce

Representatives of the two major Chinese central government departmentsinvolved in administrating pharmaceutical business have expressed sharp disagreement at a government-organized forum held to discuss the way forward in dealing with the rapid development of medical e-commerce in China, according to a report in Chinese Medical News.
At the meeting, it was noted the development of medical e-commerce is a non-reversible trend, and representatives of the Ministry of Information Industry called on the authorities to develop, as a matter of urgency, regulations to respond to this fast growth, in order to prevent the sale of counterfeit medicines through the Internet, notes the report.
In addition, speakers from the State Drug Administration told the forum that, given the special nature of medicine, it is necessary for the development of e-commerce in the sector to proceed in strict conformity with the current legal framework.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze