Chinese Pharmacopoeia, And Other Directories

As a result of the growing interest in the Chinese pharmaceutical and allied industries and markets, Hans Consultants in China are offering for sale a number of directories.
One is an English-language edition of the Chinese Pharmacopoeia, which covers 967 western medicines and preparations and 784 traditional Chinese medicines, compiled by the Pharmacopoeia Commission of the Chinese Ministry of Public Health. This 1,100-page reference book is priced at $398.
Also, there is the China Pharmaceutical Industrial Association English-Chinese bilingual directory of 280 member pharmaceutical enterprises. It gives the most up-to-date information on the enterprises' names, addresses, communications numbers, names of directors, ownership, brief history, production capacity, number of employees and R&D. This 300-page directory costs $155.
