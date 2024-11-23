CHIRON ACQUIRES SHARE IN VIAGENE

US biotechnology company Chiron, which is collaborating with Viagene of San Diego, California, in the development of anticancer and treatments for other diseases using genetic technology, has acquired a 19.4% holding in Viagene, by investing $32 million in equity and initial research funding.

Under the terms of the agreement, R&D costs will be divided equally between the two companies but with Viagene footing the bill for the first $12 million. Viagene will also be responsible for preclinical research, while Chiron will undertake clinical trials and registration. After the first $24 million the two companies will split the cost of R&D.