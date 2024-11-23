Chiron And Biomira Form Partnership

US company Chiron and the Canadian firm Biomira have formed apartnership to codevelop Biomira's cancer vaccine Theratope, which is designed to stimulate a patient's own immune system to control the disease with minimal side effects.
Biomira will have primary responsibility for manufacturing the vaccine. Chiron will have exclusive rights for marketing and distribution of the vaccine in the USA and in Europe, while Biomira will market and distribute the product in its home market. The two firms will share equally the cost of development of the vaccine in the USA and in Europe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze