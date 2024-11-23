Chiron And Biomira Form Partnership

US company Chiron and the Canadian firm Biomira have formed apartnership to codevelop Biomira's cancer vaccine Theratope, which is designed to stimulate a patient's own immune system to control the disease with minimal side effects.

Biomira will have primary responsibility for manufacturing the vaccine. Chiron will have exclusive rights for marketing and distribution of the vaccine in the USA and in Europe, while Biomira will market and distribute the product in its home market. The two firms will share equally the cost of development of the vaccine in the USA and in Europe.