Chiron Behring Formation Complete

Chiron Corporation and Behringwerke, a subsidiary of German chemical and pharmaceutical group Hoechst, have announced the completion of the formation of the joint venture Chiron Behring, through the purchase by Chiron of a 49% stake in the human vaccine business of Behringwerke (Marketletter February 26).

The joint venture, which will research, develop, manufacture and market adult and pediatric vaccines, will be based in Marburg, Germany, and employ around 450 people.

Since the two companies first announced their agreement in February, they have been developing a business strategy and management structure designed to take full advantage of the resources of the two companies.