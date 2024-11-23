Chiron HSV-2 Vaccine Improves Symptoms

- Chiron's recombinant Herpes simplex virus 2 vaccine can reduce the duration and severity of symptoms associated with the first post-immunization outbreak of genital herpes, according to the results of a 202-patient clinical study. Two doses of the vaccine did not reduce the monthly rate of herpes outbreaks compared to placebo, but the vaccine significantly improved the attack's duration and severity. Chiron now plans to conduct further studies to see if the vaccine can provide more long-term benefit in genital herpes sufferers.