Chiron Injunction Over HCV Immunoassays

Chiron has been granted a preliminary cross-border injunction against Organon and United Biomedical Inc relating to the manufacture, sale and distribution of hepatitis C virus immunoassays in Europe. UBI manufactures the assays in the USA for sale by Organon in Europe.

The injunction prevents Organon and UBI from manufacturing, distributing or selling HCV tests in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Organon is also required to recall all its HCV kits in the Netherlands and deliver to Chiron a list of its customers in that country within 14 days. Chiron licenses its HCV immunoassay technology to Abbott Laboratories and Pasteur Sanofi Diagnostics.