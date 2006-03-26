Chiron recalls Morupar MMR vaccine

US vaccine and anti-infectives specialist drugmaker Chiron says it is withdrawing and recalling its measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, Morupar, following the results of routine pharmacovigilance which suggested that there was a higher risk of adverse events for its product in comparison with other MMR vaccines.

Chiron supplied approximately 5 million doses of the product in 2005, largely through the United Nations Children's Fund and the Pan American Health Organization. The firm says it also supplied around 450,000 doses of the vaccine to Italy.

Chiron added that historical surveillance data indicates that such adverse events, including fever, allergic reactions and swollen glands, are rare and says its decision to withdraw the product is a precautionary measure.