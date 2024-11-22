Chiron's Implant For Glaucoma Results

- Chiron's implant formulation of Syntex' Cytovene (ganciclovir) demonstrated an inhibition of cytomegalovirus retinitis progression for a median of 226 days in AIDS patients receiving immediate treatment, according to a report in the journal Archives of Ophthalmology. However, for patients not receiving an immediate treatment, the disease progressed in a median of 15 days. The researchers pointed out that patients treated with the implant alone may be at a higher risk of developing CMV elsewhere and so concomitant use of systemic ganciclovir is also recommended.