Chiron/Viagene Talks

- Chiron Corp has been discussing the acquisition of Viagene, with which it already has a collaborative research and development agreement, but these talks have been terminated without agreement. However, Chiron has bought shares in Viagene and so long as it holds at least 15% of the company's outstanding voting shares it is entitled to appoint a representative to the board. Moreover, Chiron retains certain rights under certain circumstances, including any proposed sale of all or substantially all of Viagene's assets, or any merger or similar transaction. These include the right to terminate the related development program and acquire a nonexclusive license for certain Viagene technologies necessary to the independent continuation of product development activities under the agreement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze