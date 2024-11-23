Chiroscience And Medeva Collaborate

UK chiral pharmaceutical company Chiroscience and fellow British company Medeva have entered into a collaborative agreement to undertake evaluation work leading potentially to a full product codevelopment.

Chiroscience notes that Medeva does not engage in primary research, instead specializing in the late-stage development and bringing to market of new products. Thus its own expertise in the application of chiral technologies brings complementary skills to the alliance.

