Chiroscience Hopes Verapamil Isomer Could Cut Constipation

Chiroscience has started Phase I trials of the isomers of verapamil, acalcium antagonist, to see if a single-isomer form can offer advantages over the racemate. The company is conducting the research in partnership with BASF subsidiary Knoll AG.
The first Phase I study will compare the effects of the S- and R-isomers of verapamil in 15 healthy volunteers, with the primary aim of seeing whether the drug's constipating effects, which limit its use at high doses, are caused by a particular form. Results are expected in March.
Two other Phase I studies are to start by the end of this month. The first will see if verapamil's efficacy can be improved in an existing indication, and the second will investigate a new use for the drug. There were rumors that the first study would look at improving efficacy in hypertension - a condition which carries the highest recommended daily dose of verapamil's indications (which also include angina and arrhythmia) - but Chiroscience would not confirm this. Likewise, the firm would not reveal the potential new indication for the drug.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze