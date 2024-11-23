Chiroscience In JV Talks

UK biotechnology company Chiroscience is talking with generic drug manufacturers regarding the formation of technology joint ventures.
The company believes that it can adapt its technology to purifying existing drugs or developing new ones to help generic firms manufacture products as they come off patent. It is thought that should such deals come about, they could be worth as much as L50 million to group sales by the year 2000, reports the Financial Times. Revenues from such arrangements would be put back into drug development, a spokesperson said.
