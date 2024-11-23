Chiroscience To Merge With Darwin

Chiroscience of the UK has agreed to a conditional agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Darwin Molecular, a US gene-based biotechnology company.
The transaction is valued at around $120 million, and will be financed by Chiroscience issuing to Darwin shareholders between 17.4 million a 21.3 million new ordinary shares.
Following completion of the deal, Ronald Cape, chairman of Darwin, will join the Chiroscience board as a non-executive director. David Galas, chief scientific officer at Darwin, joins the board as an executive director.
