Chlamydia, The Most-Common Infection In the USA

The first time chlamydia was included by state epidemiologists in an annual listing of diseases in the USA, it was ranked as the most-common infectious disease affecting Americans in 1995. The Centers for Disease Control report labeled gonorrhea and AIDS as number two and three, respectively.

In 1995, there were 477,638 cases of chlamydia. Gonorrhea, the most-commonly reported disease in 1994, fell to 392,848 cases in 1995 compared with 418,068 cases the year earlier. AIDS, which held the number two spot in 1994, dropped to 71,547 cases from 78,279 in 1994. Along with syphilis and hepatitis B, these diseases accounted for 87% of the total cases caused by the top 10 diseases, according to the report.

Chlamydia was most common among women, affecting 383,965 in 1995, while gonorrhea and AIDS were both reported by more men, with 203,563 and 58,007 cases in 1995, respectively.