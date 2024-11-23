Chloroquine Import Curbs Cause More Deaths In Uganda

In Uganda, the current ban on the import of the antimalaria drugchloroquine by the private sector has caused an increase in malaria deaths, reports the local daily, New Vision. Malaria is said to be the number one killer disease in the country, contributing to 25% of deaths, and private sector clinics and hospitals handle 60%-80% of patients.

Edward Ddumba of the Mulago Hospital medical department is quoted as saying that last month there was no injectable chloroquine in all private clinics in Kampala, following the import ban by the Uganda National Drug Authority, and Noah Lukoda, medical officer of central district Luwero, told the newspaper that one of the reasons for the escalation of malaria in his district was the acute shortage of both injectable chloroquine and other quinine drugs in the private sector.

The UNDA's ban on chloroquine followed reports that the product does not cure severe malaria because this kind of disease is resistant to quinine, and because of the alleged low-quality chloroquine imported by the private sector. Notwithstanding, chloroquine is still first-line therapy for malaria all over the country, and it is still on the essential drugs list.