Saturday 23 November 2024

Chloroquine Import Curbs Cause More Deaths In Uganda

24 July 1997

In Uganda, the current ban on the import of the antimalaria drugchloroquine by the private sector has caused an increase in malaria deaths, reports the local daily, New Vision. Malaria is said to be the number one killer disease in the country, contributing to 25% of deaths, and private sector clinics and hospitals handle 60%-80% of patients.

Edward Ddumba of the Mulago Hospital medical department is quoted as saying that last month there was no injectable chloroquine in all private clinics in Kampala, following the import ban by the Uganda National Drug Authority, and Noah Lukoda, medical officer of central district Luwero, told the newspaper that one of the reasons for the escalation of malaria in his district was the acute shortage of both injectable chloroquine and other quinine drugs in the private sector.

The UNDA's ban on chloroquine followed reports that the product does not cure severe malaria because this kind of disease is resistant to quinine, and because of the alleged low-quality chloroquine imported by the private sector. Notwithstanding, chloroquine is still first-line therapy for malaria all over the country, and it is still on the essential drugs list.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze