CHMP recommends approval of Prezista

Irish drugmaker Tibotec Pharmaceuticals says that the European Medicines Agency's (EMEA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended the approval of Prezista (darunavir) in the treatment of HIV. The firm explained that the proposed multidrug therapy, in which the agent is administered in combination with 100mg of ritonavir, is intended for highly pre-treated HIV-1 infected patients who have failed one or more protease inhibitor-based therapeutic regimens.
The CHMP's decision is based on safety and efficacy data from the pooled POWER 1 and 2 studies, which were Phase II dose-ranging examinations. These identified that twice-daily Prezista 600mg plus 100mg of ritonavir was the most appropriate regimen. The company added that the combined therapy is currently in Phase III studies, in which it is being compared with lopinavir/ritonavir in both treatment-experienced (TITAN) and treatment-naive (ARTEMIS) HIV-1 infected patients.
Julie McHugh, company group chair at Tibotec, said that the firm would continue to work closely with the EMEA to ensure that the drug is made available for the increasing number of European HIV sufferers who have experienced failed prior anti-protease-based therapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze