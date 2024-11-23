cholesterol-lowering agents implicated as carcinogens

High doses of cholesterol-lowering agents of the statin and fibric acid classes can cause cancer in rodents, according to scientists at the University of California, San Francisco, USA. Administration of drugs such as lovastatin (Merck & Co's Mevacor), pravastatin (Bristol-Myers Squibb's Pravachol) and gemfibrozil (Warner-Lambert's Lopid) at dose levels higher than those recommended in humans were linked to a higher than normal incidence of tumors in rats and mice. Whether or not these products will increase the risk of cancer in humans is not yet known, it was noted.