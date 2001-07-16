Choongwae seeks approval for new quinolone

Choongwae Pharmaceutical of Korea has said it plans to ask thatcountry's Food and Drug Administration for approval to market its new quinolone antibiotic, Q-35, before the end of July. The company completed its Phase III testing program for the drug in January, according to a report on the Yonhap News Service.
Choongwae hopes to launch the product in Korea at the beginning of next year for the initial indication of urinary tract infections and cystitis.
Choongwae has also announced plans to forge joint-venture agreements with Monomedi and Missda of Malaysia, as well as Dapharco of Vietnam, according to the Asia Pulse News Service. All the JVs will be based in Vietnam and will manufacture intravenous solutions and infusion sets. Meanwhile, Choongwae said it will build a new manufacturing facility in Danang as part of its expansion activities in Vietnam.
