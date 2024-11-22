Ciba And Chugai Comarketing Deal

Ciba Japan, a subsidiary of Ciba-Geigy, and Chugai Pharmaceuticals have entered into a comarketing agreement for nicaraven, a drug under development by Chugai for acute-stage cerebrovascular disorders.

The agreement gives comarketing rights for nicaraven to Ciba Japan, which for its part plans to license out new pipeline drugs for the treatment of cerebrovascular disorders to Chugai, reports Pharma Japan.

Nicaraven is a type of drug known as an "active oxygen capturer," and a New Drug Application for this agent is currently pending.