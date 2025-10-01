Ciba Expands Deal With Isis On Antisense

Ciba has reinforced its commitment to antisense research by significantly expanding its five-year-old agreement with Isis Pharmaceuticals to include a broader program of anticancer research.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Isis will continue its antisense drug discovery efforts to the specific molecular targets selected by the two firms, with appropriate funding from Ciba. Specifically, Ciba will continue to fund the ongoing protein kinase C (PKC) inhibitor project, including the lead PKC-alpha inhibitor, ISIS 3521/CGP 64128A, and other therapeutics targeting PKC isotypes. ISIS 3521 entered Phase I trials in January.

Ciba will also support the development of ISIS 5132/CGP 68846A, an antisense inhibitor of c raf-kinase (a member of a multigene family of signal transduction proteins associated with abnormal cell growth), as well as follow-up compounds. Isis says it plans to file an Investigational New Drug Application for ISIS 3521 before the end of the month.