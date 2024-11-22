Ciba-Geigy's Nicotine Patch Patent Invalid

- A US District Court in New Jersey has declared US Patent No 5,016,652, which relates to a transdermal nicotine system and is exclusively licensed to Ciba-Geigy, as invalid. The ruling came in a suit filed by Ciba-Geigy claiming that the Nicoderm patch developed by Alza and marketed by Marion Merrell Dow infringed this patent. The court's decision was due to the fact that the method used for delivering nicotine through a patch was discussed in a scientific publication more than a year before the patent was filed.
