Ciba Launches Vivelle HRT Patch In USA

- Ciba has launched a new estrogen transdermal patch onto the US market. The product, called Vivelle, was developed by drug delivery specialist Noven and is the first of this firm's products to win through to commercialization. Noven notes that Vivelle is administered just twice-weekly and is the only estrogen patch to be available in four dosage strengths, allowing physicians to maintain their patients on the lowest possible dose. Initially approved for estrogen replacement therapy in post-menopausal women, Vivelle is also being studied for the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis.
